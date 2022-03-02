Tamil Nadu allows 500 at weddings, 250 at funerals as Covid cases dip in state

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin Wednesday announced further relaxations of the Covid-19 curbs in view of the dip in the number of cases in the state and allowed a total gathering of 500 people in marriages and 250 in funerals. The government also lifted the ban on all social, political and cultural gatherings.

The order will come into effect from Thursday and will be in place till March 31. The other restrictions imposed by the government earlier were withdrawn Wednesday.

However, the public have been advised to continue wearing face masks in public places and follow other Covid-19 safety guidelines. Those who are due for their Covid-19 vaccine doses were asked to take them as soon as possible.

On Wednesday, the state logged 320 fresh cases pushing the caseload to 34,50,041. With three casualties, the toll reached 38,009. As many as 946 people were discharged Wednesday leaving 4,437 active infections. As many as 52,851 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

While Chennai clocked 89 fresh cases, Coimbatore recorded 45 and Chengalpattu saw 36 new cases. Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Theni, Tirupathur recorded zero cases. As many as 26 districts recorded cases in single digits.

The Union Territory of Puducherry recorded five new cases with three in the Puducherry region alone and one case each in Karaikal and Yanam while Mahe continued to report zero cases.

A total of 1,65,731 positive cases have been recorded in Puducherry till date. With no new deaths, the toll remained at 1,962. The active cases stood at 84 with 74 patients in home isolation and 10 in hospitals. A total of 734 samples were tested Wednesday and the test positivity rate remained at 0.68 per cent.