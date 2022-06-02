Amid growing tension with ally AIADMK, BJP says ready to welcome ousted leader Sasikala

Amidst growing discomfort between the AIADMK and ally BJP, Tamil Nadu BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran said Wednesday that ousted AIADMK leader V K Sasikala was welcome to join them.

“If the AIADMK does not want to readmit the former interim general secretary, then we will welcome her to the BJP. We are taking steps to ensure she joins the BJP as this would help the party to grow,” said Nagendran in Pudukottai.

The BJP MLA’s statement comes days after Sasikala reignited speculation about returning to the AIADMK. Sasikala had earlier claimed that only some AIADMK leaders, who are seeking party polls, were against her reentry into the party fold.

“Not everyone speaks against me. Only a few. They might be making such remarks perhaps in the expectation of a party post. The party was started by our leader and only the cadres can decide the leadership,” she had said.

A few hours after Nagendran’s remarks, the BJP’s state president K Annamalai said the party’s parliamentary board and senior leaders would take a call on that. Annamalai said that it was Nagendran’s personal opinion that Sasikala was welcome to join the BJP.

“Anyone could join the BJP. However, in the case of certain individuals, only the parliamentary board and senior leaders would take a decision at an appropriate time,” said Annamalai.

The remark by Nainar Nagendran comes at a time when there has been infighting between the two allies.

AIADMK organisational secretary C Ponnaiyan had Tuesday accused the BJP-led central government of stealing the state’s revenue, besides blaming the party for the poll defeats, losing minority community support, and “anti-Tamil” policies, especially those concerning students.

When asked on why Sasikala was being kept out of the party if the key challenge was to defeat the DMK, Ponnaiyan said there was a feeling among the public that it was Sasikala’s negligence that led to the death of former chief minister and party supremo J Jayalalithaa. “That was the main reason for snapping ties with Sasikala,” he said.