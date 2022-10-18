scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022

Tamil Nadu: AIADMK members create ruckus in Assembly, evicted on Speaker’s orders

Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) and his group of MLAs continued to raise a row over the seating arrangements.

AIADMK MLAs at the press meet.

The second-day of the Tamil Nadu Assembly session was nothing short of a high-octane action film as the members of the state’s main opposition party — the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) — created ruckus disrupting the Assembly proceedings.

The AIADMK had submitted representations to Speaker Appavu to replace former Tamil Nadu chief minister O. Pannerselvam (OPS) as the deputy leader of the opposition with RB Udhayakumar and also sought the expulsion of OPS and other MLAs supporting him. Appavu had informed them that they would be provided with clarification during the Assembly proceedings.

Palaniswami and Pannerselvam were seated next to each other in the front row. The AIADMK MLAs, who were removed from the party by Palaniswami, were also seated in the Assembly. Soon after the Assembly proceedings began, the AIADMK members started slogans asking the Speaker to address the issue before moving onto the Question hour. Speaker Appavu tried to calm down the members and asked them to be seated and informed that they will be provided a clarification. However, the AIADMK faction supporting EPS did not pay heed.

Appavu said the members have come to the Assembly with an intention of causing a ruckus as they knew the government is about to pass a resolution against the imposition of Hindi. After many warnings, he ordered the floor marshals to remove the members from the hall.

Addressing the reporters outside the hall, Palaniswami said the Speaker is acting as per Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s directions.

“Sixty-two MLAs signed the representation and it was submitted to the Speaker to appoint RB Udhayakumar as the deputy leader and Agri SS Krishnamoorthy as the deputy secretary of the opposition. Until yesterday (Monday), they didn’t arrive at a proper decision. They allowed the previous members to continue to be seated in those seats. We believe that the Speaker, who is supposed to act neutral, is taking a side. We just sought justice at the Assembly,” he added.

He claimed that Stalin is taking revenge on the AIADMK with the support of the Speaker.

Commenting on the Speaker’s claim that the opposition party is creating issues to ensure the resolution against the imposition is not passed in the Assembly, Palaniswami said they are firm on two language policy and added that the resolution passed by the DMK government is aimed at diverting public attention as they know the people are unhappy with Stalin’s ineffective governance.

Condemning the incidents that took place in the Assembly, the AIADMK is planning to stage a hunger protest near Valluvar Kottam in Chennai Wednesday.

First published on: 18-10-2022 at 03:00:50 pm
