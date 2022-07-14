scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

AIADMK: Palaniswami appoints two deputy general secretaries

By: PTI | Chennai |
July 14, 2022 7:15:37 am
aiadmk, edappadi k palaniswami, chennai newsChennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami after being elected as interim General Secretary of the party, during the general council meeting of AIADMK, in Chennai, Monday, July 11, 2022. (PTI Photo/R Senthil Kumar)

AIADMK top leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday announced the appointment of two senior leaders as deputy general secretaries of the party.

Announcing the appointments of various functionaries for the first time after being elected as AIADMK’s interim general secretary, he urged the party workers to extend their cooperation to the new functionaries.

In a party statement, he announced the appointment of senior leaders and former ministers K P Munusamy and Natham R Viswanathan as deputy general secretaries.

Further, senior leader C Ponnaiyan will head a forum named after party founder, the late chief minister M G Ramachandran (MGR). Ex-minister and Coimbatore strongman S P Velumani is the Headquarters Secretary, a post previously held by Palaniswami.

A number of other leaders, including former ministers Sellur K Raju, C Ve Shanmugam and R Kamaraj and former Speaker P Dhanapal were made Organisation Secretaries.

Political Pulse |Seen to be in OPS corner, BJP denies setback, says very much in the game with a ‘united, strong’ ADMK

Palaniswami was elected as the party’s interim general secretary by the AIADMK general council on Monday.

