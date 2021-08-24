Tamil Nadu: After sexually explicit chat goes viral, state BJP leader resigns, denies allegation

General secretary of Tamil Nadu BJP K T Raghavan resigned from his post Tuesday after a ‘sting operation’ showed him purportedly engaging in a sexually explicit video chat with a woman.

Raghavan took to social media and said he denies all the allegations and will take the legal route. He said the people of Tamil Nadu and those closely associated with him know him well.

“For the last 30 years, I have worked for the party without expecting any benefit. I came to know about a video on social media in the morning. It has been released with an intent to malign me and my party. I met state president Annamalai and discussed it. I am resigning from my party post. I deny the allegations. I will take the legal route. Dharma will win!” Raghavan wrote on Twitter.

BJP state president K Annamalai issued a statement where he said that Raghavan had informed him that with a motive to bring bad reputation to the party, with advanced technology, an allegation has been levelled against him and he would like to resign from the party post. Annamalai said he accepted Raghavan’s resignation and said he is confident that he would face the issue legally and prove himself.

Annamalai said the women cadres and functionaries of BJP are treated with much respect. He added, “Considering the honour of the party, to look into complaints against cadres and functionaries, the state unit of the party will constitute an investigation committee under its state secretary Malarkodi and after finding the truth behind the charges, action will be taken.”