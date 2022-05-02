Tamil Nadu: Chennai civic body names road after actor Vivek

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has named a street after late actor and Padma Shri recipient Vivek, who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest last year. The road in Virugambakkam where the actor used to reside has been renamed as Chinna Kalaivanar Vivek Road.

Based on the recommendation of the GCC, a Government Order has been issued in this regard by the municipal administration and water supply department.

A week ago, actor Vivek’s wife Arulselvi along with her children had met with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and submitted a petition requesting to change the name of the street after the actor.

The renowned comedian, nicknamed ‘Chinna Kalaivanar’ for his brand of comedy that mixed humour with social awareness, breathed his last on April 17, 2021. He was 59.

Vivek was known for his environmental activism and worked closely with former president Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.

Launched by the legendary filmmaker K Balachander in the 1987 film, Manathil Uruthi Vendum, the actor went on to become one of the most sought-after comedians in Tamil cinema.

