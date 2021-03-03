Tamil Nadu: Actor Radhika quits TV serials, may make poll debut

Actor Radhika Sarathkumar is likely to make her electoral debut in the upcoming assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

Last month, Radhika, a prominent figure in South Indian film and television industry, tweeted that she will be temporarily taking a break from acting in soap operas to concentrate on her production, Radaan Mediaworks, and also actively support her husband and All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi (AISMK) leader Sararthkumar ahead of the assembly election.

Speaking at the party’s sixth general council meeting in Thoothukudi, Radhika said the time has come for a change in Tamil Nadu.

“If not now, then when? Tamil Nadu will definitely witness a change this time. I will put my best effort to serve the people of Tamil Nadu. Samthuva Makkal Katchi is for people of all religions and caste. As a party, we are entering the 14th year. We should bring a change this time, we should work hard to further strengthen the party. These two major parties (DMK, AIADMK) are thinking that they can win the elections with the help of money, you shouldn’t let that happen. If my leader wishes, I will contest in the upcoming election. Few people said I should contest in Kovilpatti or Velachery, I will do whatever my leader wishes, I will fight for my leader. Victory is our only target,” she said.

Radhika comes from a family of politicians and activists. Her father and legendary Tamil actor MR Radha had actively espoused the idea of social reformer EV Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, the founder of Dravidar Kazhagam. Radha played an important role in spreading the core ideas of the party to the public through his dramas and later in movies. Radhika’s half-brother actor Radha Ravi, a former MLA, is now in the BJP. Radhika herself has campaigned for DMK and served as a member of AIADMK.

Sarathkumar’s party, which last won in the 2011 assembly elections after entering into an alliance with AIADMK, is fighting hard to get a decent deal ahead of the polls. The party has already formed an alliance with Indhiya Jananayaga Katchi (IJK) founded by Paarivendhar of the SRM group. A couple of days ago, Sarathkumar held talks with Makkal Needhi Maiam leader and actor Kamal Haasan amid talk over a possible third front taking shape. Sarathkumar said he is expecting a good decision soon from the MNM camp.