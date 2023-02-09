‘Are there no better places in Tamil Nadu?’: Actor gets miffed at lack of portraits showcasing state’s culture at Chennai airport

Actor and popular art director DRK Kiran who has worked in several Tamil films, including actor Vijay’s Beast, and Sivakarthikeyan’s Doctor, among others, has questioned the authorities for not showcasing any portrait of Tamil Nadu’s prominent heritage or tourist spots at the Chennai International Airport to highlight the state’s culture and tradition.

Kiran took to Twitter on Wednesday and questioned the authorities’ rationale for installing pictures of prominent spots in other countries instead of those in Tamil Nadu.

“At the Chennai airport, you have kept pictures of top places of other countries. Why? Are there no better places in Tamil Nadu? Or you are not aware of it? Isn’t this airport located in Tamil Nadu? This is not the case in other cities, why here alone?” Kiran tweeted.

Further, he added that only at the airport one can see visitors coming from other states and countries, and the native people of the region are bound to display their culture and tradition to foreigners.

Soon, the netizens reacted to the tweet and urged the authorities to look into the issue and take prompt action.

In a swift response, the airport authorities promised that the destinations of Tamil Nadu will be featured inside the airport in the coming days.

“The feedback is well taken. The entire mounted display is getting a rejig in coming days and destinations of Tamil Nadu will take prominence inside Airport terminals,” the Chennai Airport tweeted.