Friday, Dec 16, 2022

Tamil Nadu says won’t acquire farm land for Coimbatore industrial park

The department will look to acquire 1,630 acres of dry land belonging to private companies to establish the industrial park in the Annur and Mettupalayam taluks.

The M K Stalin government would not do anything that would affect farmers, Nilgiris MP A Raja said.(File)

In the face of protests from farmers, Tamil Nadu’s industries department said Friday that it would not acquire cultivable land to establish an industrial park in Coimbatore.

The department said it would be looking to acquire 1,630 acres of dry land belonging to private companies to establish the industrial park in the Annur and Mettupalayam taluks of the district. However, if villagers provide their land voluntarily, they will be provided due compensation, the department added.

The government had identified 3,862 acres of land to be acquired for the park to be set up by the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation. Since the project was announced, several farmers from the two taluks had been protesting with slogans urging the government not to take away their land and livelihoods. Opposition parties such as the AIADMK and the BJP also demanded the DMK government drop the plan.

Nilgiris MP A Raja said Thursday that the M K Stalin government would not do anything that would affect farmers. He said officials would negotiate with private companies to acquire their 2,000 acres of dry land to set up the park.

Raja also said the industrial parks would not cause pollution because “the Union government’s environmental clearance will not let that to happen”– a claim that the department also advanced. It said the park would not affect groundwater either.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 07:43:04 pm
No new case of Zika virus in Karnataka since December 12

