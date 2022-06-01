Tamil Nadu: Accused in POCSO case, man stabs 16-year-old girl and ends life

A 23-year-old man allegedly stabbed multiple times a 16-year-old girl, with whom he was believed to be in a relationship, and later ended his life after the police began looking for him in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli district on Tuesday. The girl is recovering at a hospital and said to be out of danger, according to the police

According to the police, the deceased, identified as Kesavan, was out on bail after being arrested and booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly kidnapping the girl in June last year.

The police said that on Tuesday evening, the girl, a class 11 student, told her family that she was going to her grandmother’s house and went out. On her way, she was intercepted by Kesavan near a railway station and an argument ensued between them, the police added.

Kesavan stabbed the girl repeatedly with a knife and fled from the spot, the police said. She suffered critical injuries to her hand, hip and neck and fell unconscious on the road, the police added.

“The incident happened around 5.30 pm and we were alerted around 6 pm. The girl’s father, who was near a market at that time, heard that someone had stabbed a minor girl near a station and rushed to the place. He immediately took his daughter on his shoulder and ran for help. The girl was taken to a hospital in an ambulance. The doctors say she is out of danger now. The accused, who stabbed the girl, ended his life on Tuesday night. We have recovered his body from a railway track,” a police officer said.

The police said that both the girl and the accused belonged to the same community and she had tried to dissuade her parents from filing a complaint against him after last year’s alleged kidnap.

“The girl had gone willingly with him in 2021 but she was a minor and we registered a Pocso case and remanded him. The girl’s parents wanted to pursue the case against him. He was out on bail. His case was set to come up again for witness enquiry. We suspect that Kesavan committed this act fearing that the girl would provide some evidence against him and he would be convicted,” the officer added.