Covid-19: Tamil Nadu records 941 fresh infections; 202 cases in Chennai

Tamil Nadu recorded 941 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the overall tally to 35,54,611.

The State continued to maintain the death toll at 38,033, as no fatalities were reported today too, according to a bulletin from the State health department here.

Five passengers, including 4 from Malaysia and 1 from Rajasthan, who returned to the State were among the total 941 persons who tested positive for the contagion today.

The active cases declined to 8,911 from 9,408 a day ago.

As many as 1,438 Covid-19 patients were discharged following treatment today and the net recoveries increased to 35,07,667.

Among the districts, Chennai reported the maximum of 202 infections followed by Coimbatore – 107 and Chengalpattu – 83.