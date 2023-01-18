scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 18, 2023

Tamil Nadu to open 708 urban clinics like Delhi’s mohalla clinics in February

Health Minister Ma Subramanian says this is in line with an announcement that Chief Minister Stalin had made after visiting the AAP government’s clinics in the national capital.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin along with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visited Delhi Mohalla Clinics. (@mkstalin/ Twitter)
Listen to this article
Tamil Nadu to open 708 urban clinics like Delhi’s mohalla clinics in February
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said Tuesday that 708 urban clinics similar to Delhi’s “mohalla clinics” would be set up in the state by February-end.

Subramanian recalled M K Stalin’s visit to Delhi in April 2022 and said the chief minister had witnessed how the clinics, staffed by a doctor, nurse and a pharmacist, were functioning effectively and wanted to replicate them in the southern state.

Also Read |Mohalla clinics for women start in Delhi: Short queues, need for diagnostic machines

The minister also noted that in the last budget session, Stalin had made an announcement in the Assembly about creating new medical infrastructure in the state.

“The chief minister announced 708 medical clinics will be set up in the state and we have completed work on 500 such clinics. Work related to the appointment of doctors and other healthcare personnel are taking place. In February, these clinics will be opened. Chief Minister M K Stalin will open the clinic in Chennai and at the same time, the rest of the clinics will be opened in other areas,” he told reporters in Thanjavur.

The health minister said the state already had good medical infrastructure and that the new initiative would strengthen it and fulfil the public’s medical requirements.

Twelve of such medical facilities would be set up in Thanjavur district—eight in the corporation area, three in Kumbakonam and one in the Pattukkottai municipality.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
UPSC Key- January 18, 2023: Learn about Geoeconomics or Geostrategy, 1267...
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why separatist politics has plagued Pakistan since its inception
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
Why animals kill, and it’s not for a trophy
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...
We are creating people who, in old technologies, will be called cyborgs: ...

He also said the government was planning to set up 25 primary health centres in the state.

First published on: 18-01-2023 at 20:31 IST
Next Story

BJP ally IPFT responds to TIPRA Motha: ready for talks on ‘broad range of issues’

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 18: Latest News
Advertisement
close