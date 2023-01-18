Tamil Nadu to open 708 urban clinics like Delhi’s mohalla clinics in February

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said Tuesday that 708 urban clinics similar to Delhi’s “mohalla clinics” would be set up in the state by February-end.

Subramanian recalled M K Stalin’s visit to Delhi in April 2022 and said the chief minister had witnessed how the clinics, staffed by a doctor, nurse and a pharmacist, were functioning effectively and wanted to replicate them in the southern state.

The minister also noted that in the last budget session, Stalin had made an announcement in the Assembly about creating new medical infrastructure in the state.

Visited Model School and Mohalla Clinic initiatives of Delhi Govt along with Hon'ble Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal and Dy CM @msisodia. We will also be establishing a world class Govt Model School in Chennai soon and I have extended my invitation to @ArvindKejriwal in advance. pic.twitter.com/GAjBuThjiu — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) April 1, 2022

“The chief minister announced 708 medical clinics will be set up in the state and we have completed work on 500 such clinics. Work related to the appointment of doctors and other healthcare personnel are taking place. In February, these clinics will be opened. Chief Minister M K Stalin will open the clinic in Chennai and at the same time, the rest of the clinics will be opened in other areas,” he told reporters in Thanjavur.

The health minister said the state already had good medical infrastructure and that the new initiative would strengthen it and fulfil the public’s medical requirements.

Twelve of such medical facilities would be set up in Thanjavur district—eight in the corporation area, three in Kumbakonam and one in the Pattukkottai municipality.

He also said the government was planning to set up 25 primary health centres in the state.