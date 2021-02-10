Tamil Nadu: 46 new cyber crime cells to be set up across the state

As per a government order issued on Tuesday, the cyber crime police stations would be located in all district police offices. (Representational)

In a first, the Tamil Nadu government will set up 46 new cyber crime cells across the state. This comes a couple of months after the city police started 12 cyber crime cells at the police station of the Deputy Commissioner of Police.

As per a government order issued on Tuesday, the cyber crime police stations would be located in all district police offices. In major districts such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem, Tirunelveli, Tiruppur, and Tiruchirapalli, a dedicated police station will be started to quickly address the complaints related to cyber crime. Apart from this, cyber police stations for Economic Offences Wing, Narcotics Intelligence Bureau CID, and Intellectual property rights enforcement cell and crime against women and children will be set up.

The stations would be equipped with adequate staff, young police personnel in the ranks of sub-inspectors are set to be deployed in large numbers. As per reports, many young sub-inspectors, who had already been trained in advanced investigation skill programme in cyber crime, have volunteered to be part of the new initiative by the Tamil Nadu Police.

Other police officers are also set to be trained in certain programmes to acquaint them with latest gadgets as cyber crimes have been on the rise with evolving technology.