Tamil Nadu: 3,32,493 children inoculated on first day of Covid-19 vaccination drive

A total of 3,32,493 children in the 15-18 age group were administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Tamil Nadu on Monday, the first day of vaccination drive for children in the country.

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the drive at a government higher secondary school in Saidapet in Chennai and said people need to be cautious with the emergence of Omicron. He said masks are the shield to protect from the virus and people should not be hesitant to get vaccinated.

Among the 33.46 lakh eligible children (in the age group between 15-18) 9.97 per cent have been administered the first dose. Among the 38 districts, Tiruvannamalai topped the chart on the first day with more than 25,000 children getting their jabs. Kallakurichi came second with more than 13,000.

In Chennai, as of 6.30 pm on Monday, a total of 4,601 students were vaccinated. This was 1.44 per cent of the total eligible population.

On Monday, the state reported 1,728 Covid-19 cases and six deaths, taking the toll to 36,796. As many as 27,05,696 people got discharged on Monday, leaving 10,364 active cases.

In Chennai, 876 cases were recorded. It was followed by Chengalpattu (158) and Coimbatore (105). Of the 118 Omicron cases in Tamil Nadu, 18 are currently active. In Puducherry, 26 fresh cases were reported. The active cases stood at 155.

Principal secretary, health and family welfare department, J Radhakrishnan asked the collectors, commissioner of Greater Chennai Corporation and other health officials to involve the public and sensitise them. In a set of instructions issued on Monday, Radhakrishnan said 50,000 additional beds should be made fully operational.