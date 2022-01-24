Tamil Nadu: 3 minors held for sexually abusing 10-year-old boy

Three boys aged around 13 and 14 have been sent to a juvenile home by the Tamil Nadu police for sexually abusing a 10-year-old boy for over 10 days. The incident took place in a town in the Thoothukudi district.

According to the FIR, registered on January 10, the victim was acquainted with the accused and would come to watch them play mobile games. On one such occasion, the teenaged boys insisted that the 10-year-old watch porn along with them. They then took him to an isolated spot and abused him sexually.

According to the police, the boys abused the 10-year-old on multiple occasions for over 10 days. On January 6, the boy was found vomiting continuously and taken to a private hospital, where he underwent treatment for over a week. After a few days, the boy opened up about the abuse to one of his cousins, who informed his parents. On January 20, the victim’s father lodged a police complaint.

The three teenagers have been booked under sections 3, 4, 5(I) (m), and 6 of the POSCO Act and sent to a juvenile home.