Tamil Nadu: 3 killed in firecracker unit blast in Virudhunagar, 4 injured

Three of the injured have been identified as Muniyasami (45), Saraswathi (40), Ayyamal (48) and are undergoing treatment at hospitals.

Three people died and four others were injured in a blast at a firecracker unit near Sattur in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday morning.

The incident happened around 7.30 am at the Solai Fireworks unit in Manjalodaipatti village. The owner of the fireworks unit Karuppasamy (40) of Vijayakarisalkulam and workers Kasi (40) and Senthilkumar (35) died on the spot.

Seven people who were stuck under the debris were rescued and sent to the Kovilpatti government hospital.

Soon after receiving the information, a team of firemen rushed to the spot and put out the fire. The district revenue officer (DRO) and other senior police officers reached the spot to conduct an enquiry. The firecracker unit was a licensed one, said officials.

This is the second such accident in the Virudhunagar district in five days. On January 1, in a similar accident at a firecracker unit at Kalathur near Srivilliputhur, five people died and seven were injured.