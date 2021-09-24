Tamil Nadu: 3 killed in bus-lorry collision near Palani

Three people were killed and around 15 injured in a collision between a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus and a lorry near Thalayam in Palani on Friday morning. The bus was on its way to Coimbatore from Palani while the lorry had unloaded bricks near Coimbatore and was on its way to Palani.

According to the officials from the Dindigul SP office, three people were travelling in the lorry while the bus had 30 passengers, besides the driver and his associate. The accident happened at 2:40 am.

The deceased have been identified as Manikandan Prabhu (30), Ukkarapandi (24), Murugan (38).

The injured have been admitted to Palani Government Hospital. According to reports, the lorry driver seems to have fallen asleep and lost control of the vehicle. The Saminathapuram police have registered a case and are carrying out further investigation, an official said.

Saminathapuram Inspector Senthil said a case has been registered against lorry driver Rajesh under Sections 279, 337, 304 (A) of the IPC. “The driver has also sustained injuries on his head and he is currently in the ICU. Further action will be initiated once he is discharged from the hospital,” he said.

Addressing the reporters, Dindigul SP VR Srinivasan said steps will be taken to avoid such accidents in the future. He said check-posts and highway patrol officials have been instructed to check on the lorry drivers if they are sleepy, and provide them with water, etc.