Tamil Nadu: 28.9 lakh people vaccinated in a day

Tamil Nadu on Sunday vaccinated 28.9 lakh people as part of its mega inoculation drive. The took place around 40,000 camps across the state that started from 7 am and ended at 7 pm. The state has been able to vaccinate 4,03,13,112 people to date.

State Minister for Health Ma Subramanian said at least 66 per cent of the total population have been administered at least one dose of a vaccine. He added that they will inform the Union Health Minister about the mega vaccination drive and request him to allocate more vaccines for Tamil Nadu.

“This is a victory for Tamil Nadu. People in large numbers gathered at all the vaccination camps. We hope to conduct such drives frequently,” the minister said. In many districts, people were given cash rewards and prizes for getting vaccinated.

Among all the districts, Chennai topped the list as 1.88 lakh people were vaccinated there. The city had set up 1,600 special camps in all the 200 wards. Coimbatore (1.51 lakh), Tiruppur (1.21 lakh), Thanjavur (1.16 lakh) followed Chennai in the most inoculated list.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin took to Twitter to congratulate the health department and hailed it as a record in the country.

According to the health department, till August, a total of 3,13,80,230 vaccines have been supplied to the government and the state has inoculated 3,05,52,241 people. In September, 67,61,590 doses were supplied and 74,13,351 were used.