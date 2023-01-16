scorecardresearch
Get full access subscription now
Buy Now

Journalism of Courage

Tamil Nadu: 2 rape accused try to flee police custody, held

The accused have been identified as Nagaraj, 31, and Prakash, 31, of Gummidpoondi, Tiruvallur. (Representational/File)

A 20-year-old woman had lodged a complaint with the Sriperumbudur women police in December, alleging that the duo raped her at knifepoint.

Advertisement
Listen to this article
Tamil Nadu: 2 rape accused try to flee police custody, held
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The police Saturday fired at two rape accused trying to flee custody in Kancheepuram district. The two men, who have also been accused of other criminal activities like kidnapping, robbery, and burglary in Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, and Tiruvallur, were nabbed by a special team of the Kancheepuram police near Sriperumbudur.

The accused have been identified as Nagaraj, 31, and Prakash, 31, of Gummidpoondi, Tiruvallur.

Advertisement
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

A 20-year-old woman had lodged a complaint with the Sriperumbudur women police in December, alleging that the duo raped her at knifepoint.

According to the police, the two were arrested near Sriperumbudur Saturday morning. They confessed to their crime and informed the cops that they had hidden their bike in a thick bush. While the police were about to seize the vehicle, Nagaraj grabbed a revolver type of weapon kept inside the bike and fired two rounds at the cops. When a sub-inspector returned one round of fire, Nagaraj sustained a bullet injury on his leg. Prakash was also hurt when he attempted to escape.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans
US invests millions to expose regime to North Koreans
UPSC Key- January 16, 2023: Know about Aviation Disasters, RBI Dividend, ...
UPSC Key- January 16, 2023: Know about Aviation Disasters, RBI Dividend, ...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience review: A Ferrari of a coffee machine
DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience review: A Ferrari of a coffee machine
More from Chennai

The accused have been admitted to a government hospital for treatment. The police said the two have been remanded in judicial custody and will be lodged in prison once they are released from the hospital.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 22:55 IST
Next Story

One killed, 3 others injured in fight over kite flying; 5 booked

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Latest News

Latest News Home
Newsletters ePaper
PremiumPremium
Next Story
close
Move to Indian Express App