Tamil Nadu: 2 rape accused try to flee police custody, held

The police Saturday fired at two rape accused trying to flee custody in Kancheepuram district. The two men, who have also been accused of other criminal activities like kidnapping, robbery, and burglary in Kancheepuram, Arakkonam, and Tiruvallur, were nabbed by a special team of the Kancheepuram police near Sriperumbudur.

The accused have been identified as Nagaraj, 31, and Prakash, 31, of Gummidpoondi, Tiruvallur.

A 20-year-old woman had lodged a complaint with the Sriperumbudur women police in December, alleging that the duo raped her at knifepoint.

According to the police, the two were arrested near Sriperumbudur Saturday morning. They confessed to their crime and informed the cops that they had hidden their bike in a thick bush. While the police were about to seize the vehicle, Nagaraj grabbed a revolver type of weapon kept inside the bike and fired two rounds at the cops. When a sub-inspector returned one round of fire, Nagaraj sustained a bullet injury on his leg. Prakash was also hurt when he attempted to escape.

The accused have been admitted to a government hospital for treatment. The police said the two have been remanded in judicial custody and will be lodged in prison once they are released from the hospital.