Tamil Nadu: 19-year-old, two minors held for murder of Tiruchirapalli SI

The Tamil Nadu Police arrested three persons, including two minors, Monday in connection with the murder of a Special Sub-Inspector near Tiruchirapalli district, a release from Pudukkotai police said.

“The main accused P Manikandan (19) is a resident of Thogur near Kallanai in Thanjavur district,” it added.

The deceased officer, S Boominathan (50), was allegedly chasing goat thieves on his motorcycle on Saturday night after they fled from a checkpoint. He intercepted them at Palathupatti village in Pudukkotai. Even as the officer sought help from other officials over the phone to take the accused into custody, he was attacked by a three-member gang with a machete, police said.

The officer suffered a deep wound on his head, leading to severe blood loss, and succumbed to injuries before the police team could arrive. Boominathan was laid to rest with full police honours on Sunday.

Tiruchirapalli Commissioner of Police G Karthikeyan, SP Sujith Kumar and other officials visited the spot Sunday. Based on the complaint of another Special Inspector Sekar, a case was registered under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code. “Four special teams were formed to nab the accused,” the release stated. The police conducted search operations in Tiruchi, Sivaganga and Pudukkotai districts before arresting the gang on Monday morning.

Further probe is underway to determine whether more people are involved in the case as there have been reports of cattle theft in the region for some time, the police said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin condoled the death and announced Rs 1 crore solatium for Boominathan’s family and assured a government job for a family member.