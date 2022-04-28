Tamil Nadu: 171 students tested positive for Covid at IIT Madras in 10 days

Twenty-six more people tested positive for Covid-19 at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras on Thursday, taking to 171 the total number of people who have contracted coronavirus since an infection was detected at the Bhandra hostel on April 19.

The IIT emerged as a Covid cluster after multiple students tested positive for the virus. As per data issued by the health department, 7,490 students are present on the campus and samples are yet to be taken from 840 of them.

Addressing the media, health secretary J Radhakrishnan said it was thanks to the saturation tests the department conducted that the cases could be brought under control. The initial samples sent from the IIT for whole-genome sequencing had revealed the presence of only the BA.2 variant of Omicron and not the newer variant of the virus, he said.

“The number of positive cases are reducing day by day and the sample testing process is set to conclude likely today (Thursday). The discharges might start increasing from tomorrow. The total positivity rate stands at 2.6 per cent,” he said.

Radhakrishnan said the government and institutions were taking steps to prevent the spread and the parents and students need not panic as the situation now was entirely different from what it was in 2020.

The students who were swabbed were isolated until their tests returned negative. Thermal and temperature checks were conducted at several spots inside the campus. The authorities were asked to be ready to immediately shift those who require further treatment to the reserve hospital in Guindy.

The students were asked not to share food. The other residents on the campus were also told to strictly adhere to safety guidelines issued by the government.

Commenting on the fire accident that took place at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Wednesday, the health secretary thanked the fire services personnel and some of the members from the media who helped in transferring the patients to a safer block.

