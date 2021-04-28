Tamil Nadu: 16,665 fresh Covid-19 cases, govt orders 1.50 crore vaccine doses

A patient being taken for CT Scan with oxygen support at Government Kilpauk Medical College (GKMC) Hospital, in Chennai. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 16,665 Covid-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 11,30,167. With 98 causalities in the past 24 hours, the death toll reached 13,826. As many as 15,114 people got discharged following treatment and there are still 1,10,308 active cases in Tamil Nadu.

Among the 37 districts in the state, Chennai recorded 4,764 cases and 32 deaths. The city has 31295 active cases. Apart from Chennai, Chengalpattu with 1,219, Coimbatore with 991, Thiruvallur with 751 and Tirunelveli with 714 recorded the most number of cases. So far 2,23,78,247 samples have been tested, including today’s tally of 1,30,042.

The state government on Wednesday issued orders to procure 1.50 crore does of COVID-19 vaccines, days ahead of vaccination opening on May 1 for people in the age group between 18-44.

The government said the doses would be sourced by the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation (TNMSC) and would be provided free of cost. The government has vaccinated 55.51 lakh people till April 27. “From May 1, as it was announced earlier by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the vaccines would be free of cost to people between the ages of 18-45,” a press release said.

Meanwhile, in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Greater Chennai Corporation has allowed private hospitals and hotels in the city to start Covid Care Centres (CCC). Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said the centres can be started with necessary facilities forthwith without approval from the civic body. The centres just needed to intimate the civic body by dropping an email to the id jagadeesan.gcc@gmail.com.