Tamil Nadu: 161 test positive for coronavirus, highest single-day rise

In the last week, testing has been scaled up in Tamil Nadu. (Representational) In the last week, testing has been scaled up in Tamil Nadu. (Representational)

Tamil Nadu reported its biggest spike in COVID-19 cases in a single day on Thursday, with 161 people testing positive. The state’s tally is now 2,323. Of the total cases reported on Thursday, 138 are from Chennai.

As of today, there are 1,035 active cases in Tamil Nadu. A total of 1,19748 samples have been tested and 1,258 people have been discharged following treatment. At least, 31,375 are under active home quarantine and 40 in government quarantine facilities.

Eight children under the age of 10 tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

So far, 142 children below the age of 12 have contracted COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu. The maximum cases (1,929 as of April 30) have been reported between the age group of 13-60. As many as 252 people above the age of 60 have tested positive so far in Tamil Nadu.

Chennai, in particular, has witnessed a steep rise in the number of cases in the past week. On April 23, the number of positive cases was at 400. It increased to 495 on April 25, 673 on April 28, 768 on April 29 and now it stands at 906.

Apart from Chennai, Madurai and Chengalpattu reported five cases each, Kancheepuram and Ramnad reported three cases each, two cases were reported in Perambalur and Cuddalore, Ariyalur, Ranipet, Salem and Tiruvallur reported one case each on Thursday.

As far as the total cases are concerned, Chennai is followed by Coimbatore with 141 cases, Tiruppur with 112 cases, Madurai with 84 cases, and Dindigul with 80.

Twenty-six districts are categorised as ‘Hot Spots’ in Tamil Nadu and they are placed in the Red Zone. Ten districts are in the Orange Zone, where the number of cases is less than 15. Krishnagiri is the only district that is placed in the Green Zone, where there have been no new cases in the last 28 days.

The increase in the number of positive cases could also be due to the increase in the number of the sample tested across TN. On April 23, 6,954 samples were tested in Tamil Nadu. It increased to 7,707 on April 25, 7,093 on April 28, 8,087 on April 29 and 9,787 as of April 30.

The expert committee constituted by the Tamil Nadu government met Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy on Thursday. After the meeting, the committee said it is not possible to relax the lockdown completely in Tamil Nadu.

Pradeep Kaur of ICMR said: “In the last two weeks, we have increased testing and hence we have found more positive cases in Tamil Nadu. The cases are not equal in all the areas, in some districts there are more cases, while the number is decreasing in some. After analysing the situation, we have suggested to the CM that it is not advisable to remove the lockdown completely in the state.”

Kaur added: “We have suggested a few indicators based on the epidemiology logic as well as on the health system preparedness point of view. Even if we release lockdown in certain areas, we should continue following preventive measures like social distancing, hand hygiene, etc. We should alter our lifestyle because the virus will be with us not for few days, but for a long time.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd