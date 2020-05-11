Tamil Nadu: 14-year-old girl burnt to death, two AIADMK men arrested

In a video statement recorded by the magistrate before the victim’s death, the girl is heard naming the accused and narrating how they poured petrol on her and set fire. (Representational Image) In a video statement recorded by the magistrate before the victim’s death, the girl is heard naming the accused and narrating how they poured petrol on her and set fire. (Representational Image)

A 14-year-old girl who suffered severe burn injuries after she was set on fire by two men at Villupuram succumbed to injuries on Monday. Two local functionaries of AIADMK have been arrested for murder.

Both accused, G Murugan and K Kaliyaperumal, are AIADMK functionaries and relatives of the victim Jayashree. The girl suffered 95 per cent burn injuries in the attack and died at Villupuram Government Medical College on Monday morning.

In a video statement recorded by the magistrate before the victim’s death, the girl is heard naming the accused and narrating how they poured petrol on her and set fire.

Villupuram SP S Jayakumar told The Indian Express that the attack was allegedly over a long-pending property dispute among the family members. “In 2013, there was a quarrel and an attack in which victim’s father K Jayabal’s brother Kumar’s hand was chopped off by the same accused. All of them went to prison and came out, the case was still pending for trial,” he said. “Both are claiming ignorance about the incident. We have a statement taken from the victim before her death,” Jayakumar said.

Police said the trigger for the attack was a minor scuffle on Sunday between Murugan, a senior functionary of the AIADMK in the village, and the brother of the victim. “Murugan visited Jayabal’s shop to buy cigarettes and a quarrel broke out with Jayabal’s son, Jayaraj, 17. Jayaraj sustained injuries and a police complaint was filed. But Murugan and his close associate Kaliyaperumal, who is also an AIADMK leader in the village, returned and allegedly set the girl on fire when nobody was around.

Opposition leaders demanded immediate trial and punishment for the accused who murdered a minor girl. A case has been registered under Sections 302 (Murder), 452 (House trespass with an intention to hurt) and other sections of the IPC.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.