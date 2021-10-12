Tamil Nadu records over 1300 Covid-19 cases, highest from Chennai

Tamil Nadu recorded 1,303 fresh cases of Covid-19 Monday. The overall tally has now reached 26,79, 568 and with 13 deaths, the toll rose to 35,796.

A total of 1,428 people were discharged and 1,39,836 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases, including isolation, was at 15,992.

Among all districts, Chennai with 168 fresh cases, Coimbatore 128 and Chengalpattu 98, were the highest contributors to the caseload.

Chennai, for the third consecutive day, reported zero deaths. So far, the capital city of Tamil Nadu has recorded 5,51,788 positive cases. The active cases stood at 1,856.

Meanwhile, seven districts – Ariyalur, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Theni, Tenkasi, Thirupathur and Virudhunagar — registered fresh cases in single digits.

Addressing reporters Monday, state Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian said Tamil Nadu registered 67 per cent coverage of the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while 11.02 lakh persons out of 25 lakh beneficiaries due for the second dose have already received the shots. The rest would be covered soon.

The government today (Tuesday) is organising 50 medical camps as a part of ‘Varumun Kaapom’, a preventive health scheme across all the districts. During the launch on September 29, the minister had said the scheme, launched by late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President Kalaignar M Karunanidhi, had been inactive for the past 10 years. He said 1,240 camps in 21 corporations would be organised annually.

The camps will begin at 9:30 am and run till 4 pm. As many as 20 healthcare services such as general medicine, general surgery, paediatrics, screening for renal diseases, ultrasound and ECG would be available. People who require further treatment would be referred to the hospital in the district headquarters.

