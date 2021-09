Tamil Nadu to hold 10K vaccination camps targeting 20L people in one day

Tamil Nadu Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian Sunday said the government has planned to hold 10,000 vaccination camps across Tamil Nadu targeting to inoculate 20 lakh people in a single day.

Talking to reporters he said, “Chief Minister M K Stalin has advised to hold 10,000 vaccination camps covering all the 38 districts targeting 20 lakh people on a single day. Tomorrow or the day after we will be discussing the programme with district collectors.”

Subramanian said the department reached a significant 3.50 crore vaccinations as of Saturday, with a record 6.20 lakh people receiving the jabs on Saturday.

“Today (Sunday) we received 19.22 lakh vaccines, making it the highest in terms of vaccines received on a single day. Already we have 14.44 lakh vaccines in-stock and in addition to today’s 19.22 lakh doses there will be about 34 lakh doses inventory,” he said.

Subramanian said the additional doses were sent to the state following the his recent visit to New Delhi were he met Union health minister Mansukh Mandviya requesting to increase the number of doses — aimed at inoculating all the residents of the nine districts that border Kerala, which has been reporting high Covid-19 cases.

Noting that children contracting the contagion was nothing new and already some infants were affected by the virus during the second wave, he said recently 40 children in an orphanage in Uthiramerur were tested of which 35 were identified to have contracted the Delta Plus variant.

“Currently, the children are doing well. Those who were in contact with them are also in good shape. There is no need to panic,” he said.

On some students and teachers having tested Covid-19 positive after schools were reopened on September 1 in a few districts, Subramanian clarified that it was wrong to say that they tested positive after coming to the campus.

“They must have contracted the virus ahead of coming to school. It is wrong to say that they have tested Covid-19 positive after coming to the schools. The schools are now closed for safety reasons,” he said.