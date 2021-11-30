Tamil Nadu: 106 deaths due to rain, says minister KKSSR Ramachandran

At least 106 people have died in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu in the last two months, said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Monday.

The minister said that Rs 2.36 crore has been given as aid to families of 59 of the deceased and Rs 55,900 has been given to 13 people who got injured in the rain-related accidents.

Apart from this, Rs 2.84 crore has been given to those who lost their cattle and Rs 10.17 crore to people whose houses have been damaged, said the minister.

In the last 24 hours, 209 cattle and 5,600 chickens have died, 1,139 huts and 189 houses were damaged, added the minister.

The minister said between October 1 and November 29, Tamil Nadu received an average rainfall of 635.42 mm, which is 80 per cent above the normal rainfall for this period (352.60 mm). In 2015, Chennai received 1,610 mm of rain, the city has received 1,866 mm so far.

Statewide, 15,164 people have been lodged in 182 relief camps, the minister said. In Chennai, 1503 people have been housed in 13 relief centres.

Four National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed in the state with two in Chennai, one each in Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.