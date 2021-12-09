Tamil Nadu: 10 students of Anna University college test positive for Covid-19

The results on Thursday confirmed that nine more were infected with the virus. All of them are undergoing treatment at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy. (Twitter/@Subramaniam_ma)

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Thursday confirmed that ten students of an Anna University college in Chennai have tested positive for Covid-19. According to the minister, one student at the Alagappa College of Technology (AC Tech) campus tested positive on Wednesday, following which the health department conducted RT-PCR tests for 300 students on the campus.

The results on Thursday confirmed that nine more were infected with the virus. All of them are undergoing treatment at the King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research, Guindy.

“All of them are asymptomatic, they are doing well. Based on the directions of the Chief Minister MK Stalin, we are carrying out tests for all the 763 students on the campus,” he said.

Further, Subramanian added that random samples taken from areas like markets, schools and colleges, shopping malls have been sent for genome sequencing to check the virus variant.

He said they have instructed the management to allow the students to eat lunch in batches to maintain social distancing. The health department is planning to conduct meetings with all school and college departments to brief upon the guidelines to be followed in hostel messes.

“Even though there is no need for panic, during lunch and other periods where there is a chance of large gathering, students should maintain social distancing, wear masks and sanitise. A few of the infected students hail from other districts like Kallakuruchi, Salem. Their close contacts are being monitored by the district health department,” the minister said.

Commenting on the status of the international passengers who had landed in Tamil Nadu in the last few days, Subramanian said till 8 am Thursday, 9,012 international passengers arrived in the state from 13 ‘at-risk’ countries and among them, 11 have tested positive for Covid-19.

“The infected passengers are currently undergoing treatment, rest of the passengers have been instructed to isolate themselves for a week. Officials from the police, health, local, revenue departments will be monitoring them. From non-risk countries, 32,102 passengers have arrived in the state. Through random testing (two per cent), 1,025 passengers were subjected to RT-PCR testing and among them, two people have tested positive for Covid-19,” Subramanian said.

“All of their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to Instem (Institute For Stem Cell Science and Regenerative Medicine) in Bengaluru. We will get the results in a day or two. Till now, no one has been infected with the Omicron variant in Tamil Nadu,” he said.