Monday, August 01, 2022

Commit an act of terrorism, you will have to pay the cost: TN Governor R N Ravi

While addressing a session on 'Contemporary Challenges to Internal Security' in Kochi, the Tamil Nadu Governor said, “When the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks happened, the whole country was traumatised; the country was humiliated by a handful of terrorists."

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: August 1, 2022 12:28:15 pm
Tamil Nadu governor, Chennai news, Pulwama attackIn his speech R N Ravi pointed out the country should have been clear if Pakistan is a friend or an enemy. (File)

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Sunday, while reiterating India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, slammed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for signing an agreement with Pakistan just nine months after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He added that if someone committed an act of terrorism, the person would have to pay the cost.

According to news agency ANI, while addressing a session on ‘Contemporary Challenges to Internal Security’ in Kochi, the Tamil Nadu Governor said, “When the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks happened, the whole country was traumatised; the country was humiliated by a handful of terrorists. Within 9 months of the attacks, our then PM and Pakistan PM signed a joint communique stating both countries were victims of terrorism.”

“Do we have sathrubodh? Is Pakistan a friend or an enemy? That has to be clear. If you try to be in between, you have confusion,” he added.

Calling the surgical strike a befitting reply to an act of terrorism, Ravi said: “After Pulwama attack, we hit back at Pakistan in Balakot using our air power. The message was that if you commit an act of terrorism you will have to pay the cost.”

