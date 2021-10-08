Tamil lyricist and scholar Piraisoodan dies at 65, CM & others tweet condolences

Veteran Tamil lyricist, poet and scholar Piraisoodan (65) died at his residence in Nesapakkam in Chennai Friday reportedly due to age-related illness.

Born in Nannilam town in the Tiruvarur district of Tamil Nadu, Piraisoodan has penned lyrics for songs of over 400 films.

Apart from movie songs, he has written hundreds of devotional songs as well and is also notable for several literary works. He has also been the moderator of several debate shows.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin took to Twitter to express his condolences to the lyricist’s family and fans. Stalin said Piraisoodan was held in high esteem by late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President Kalaignar M Karunanidhi.

“The demise of Kavignar Kalaimamani Pirai Soodan who created a space for himself in the film industry is shocking. He had worked with several generations of music directors and penned thousands of songs that will never fade with time. It is a great loss to the Tamil film fraternity,” Stalin wrote on Twitter.

Piraisoodan worked with star composers like M S Viswanathan, Ilaiyaraja, Deva and had won the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards. Having made his debut in 1985 through the Tamil movie ‘Chirai’, Piraisoodan continued to write lyrics for films till 2017. He also wrote title songs for several Tamil TV soaps.

Songs like ‘Nadanthal Irandadi’ from actor Prashanth-starrer Chembaruthi, ‘Aatama Therotama’ from actor Vijayakanth-starrer Captain Prabhakaran and ‘Vethala pota Sokula’ from actor Karthik’s Amaran were some of his notable works.

He also acted in a couple of Tamil movies. Several film personalities and politicians took to Twitter to express their condolences.