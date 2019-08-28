Tamil film director claims traffic cops ‘shamed him for being a cancer survivor’

Noted Kollywood director Ramana Chandrasekar, who gave actor Vijay one of the biggest blockbusters of his film career, has allegedly been shamed by two Chennai traffic police officers for being a cancer survivor.

On Monday, the ‘Thirumalai’ director took to Facebook to share his experience. “I have always had respect for dignified police officers. But the police officers I met today were not dignified and they aren’t even qualified to be considered human beings,” he wrote.

According to Ramana, his car was stopped by a traffic constable near the Pattinapakkam signal in Chennai. When the director asked why his vehicle had been stopped despite him not violating any rule, the constable asked for his original driving licence, which he then handed over to the sub-inspector. When the director tried to speak to the sub-inspector, the latter reportedly asked him to “stay away, lest he catch cancer too”.

Following this, a heated argument took place between Ramana and the traffic police personnel, after which he was asked to go, claimed the film director.

“I left the place but after a few minutes, I realised my original licence was still with the policemen. I turned my car towards the signal and when I was about to get down to collect my licence, my daughter stopped me, fearing I would get into a fight with the officers again. She said she would go and collect the licence, while I waited in the car with my wife. The police officer again abused me and refused to give the licence to my daughter. She was made to wait for a long time and was asked to pay fine for a violation I didn’t commit. My daughter got my licence and we left the spot,” he further wrote on Facebook.

Ramana added that cancer survivors like him “don’t expect mercy from anyone, but wish to be treated on par with other human beings.”

The incident sparked outrage on social media, with members of the film fraternity and others demanding justice for Ramana. On Tuesday, the director again took to social media and thanked all his friends for supporting him. He also said that some police officers had met him and expressed regret.

Ramana has directed movies like Thirumalai, Aathi, and Sullan in Tamil.

Police officers were not available for comment on the incident.