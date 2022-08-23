scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Tamil director Lingusamy sentenced to six months’ jail in cheque fraud case

The case was filed by a financial firm PVP Capital Limited after a cheque of Rs 1.03 crore given to them by director N Lingusamy bounced. Lingusamy said his production company will appeal against the verdict.

lingusamyLingusamy, who made his debut in Tamil with ‘Aanandham’ starring Mammooty in 2001, has made several films including ‘Run’, ‘Ji’, ‘Bheema’, ‘Sandakozhi’ and ‘Paiyya’. (Photo: @dirlingusamy/ Lingusamy/ Twitter)

Popular Tamil director N Lingusamy has been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment by a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Saidapet on Monday over a cheque fraud case.

The case was filed by a financial firm PVP Capital Limited after a cheque of Rs 1.03 crore given to them by the director bounced. The company filed a case against Lingusamy and his brother Subash Chandra Bose, who run the production company Thirrupathi Brothers.

The production company allegedly took a loan of Rs 1.03 crore from PVP Capital Limited a few years ago for a film titled ‘Enni Yezhu Naal’ that never took off. The finance firm took legal action against the duo over the non-payment of the loan amount.

As per the directions of the Madras High Court, Lingusamy had agreed to pay the amount. However, the cheque issued by the director bounced and the firm filed a cheque fraud case against the director and his brother.

On Monday night, Lingusamy issued a statement where he noted that the case is between their production company and PVP Capital Limited. He said they will appeal against the verdict immediately.

Lingusamy, who made his debut in Tamil with ‘Aanandham’ starring Mammooty in 2001, has made several films including ‘Run’, ‘Ji’, ‘Bheema’, ‘Sandakozhi’ and ‘Paiyya’. His latest film ‘The Warrior’, starring Ram Pothineni, was released a month ago.

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 10:33:11 am
