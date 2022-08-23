Tamil director Lingusamy sentenced to six months’ jail in cheque fraud case

Popular Tamil director N Lingusamy has been sentenced to six months’ imprisonment by a metropolitan magistrate’s court in Saidapet on Monday over a cheque fraud case.
The case was filed by a financial firm PVP Capital Limited after a cheque of Rs 1.03 crore given to them by the director bounced. The company filed a case against Lingusamy and his brother Subash Chandra Bose, who run the production company Thirrupathi Brothers.
The production company allegedly took a loan of Rs 1.03 crore from PVP Capital Limited a few years ago for a film titled ‘Enni Yezhu Naal’ that never took off. The finance firm took legal action against the duo over the non-payment of the loan amount.
As per the directions of the Madras High Court, Lingusamy had agreed to pay the amount. However, the cheque issued by the director bounced and the firm filed a cheque fraud case against the director and his brother.
Subscriber Only Stories
On Monday night, Lingusamy issued a statement where he noted that the case is between their production company and PVP Capital Limited. He said they will appeal against the verdict immediately.
Lingusamy, who made his debut in Tamil with ‘Aanandham’ starring Mammooty in 2001, has made several films including ‘Run’, ‘Ji’, ‘Bheema’, ‘Sandakozhi’ and ‘Paiyya’. His latest film ‘The Warrior’, starring Ram Pothineni, was released a month ago.
Top News
With 'jan chaupals' in 70 constituencies, BJP readies to take on AAP
‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony
'Not seeing dad before he died as I was playing IPL made me hate cricket'
Latest News
BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa
PlayStation VR 2 is coming in ‘early 2023’, Sony confirms
Mumbai five-star hotel receives bomb threat, FIR registered
Delhi: MCD doubles target for property tax collection, to tighten noose on defaulters
Delhi Police arrest 3 DU students for killing man; one absconding
‘What do you want me to do?’ Ronaldo tells Roy Keane on being benched by Eric ten Hag against Liverpool
Former Apple car engineer pleads guilty to trade secret theft
Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India two months after launch: Report
Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open due to forearm/elbow injury
With ‘jan chaupals’ in 70 constituencies, BJP readies to take on AAP over Delhi liquor policy
Alia Bhatt says she’s having ‘the last laugh’ after Gangubai Kathiawadi’s box office success, has message for haters: ‘If you don’t like me, don’t watch me’
‘Was really disheartened when I saw people bashing me for weight gain’: Harnaaz Sandhu opens up about being bullied
Democracy in disgrace; the lessons Watergate can teach us about prosecuting Trump
Mumbai: Booked under Pocso Act, two of housing society granted bail
Infiltration bid in JK’s Rajouri foiled, two suspected terrorists killed