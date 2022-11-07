Tamil announces board exam dates for Classes X to XII

The Tamil Nadu School Education Department Monday announced the dates for the board exams for Classes X, XI and XII.

While the Class XII board exams will be held from March 13 to April 3, the Class X board exams will be held from April 6 to April 20 and the Class XI exams will be held from March 14 to April 5, according to the schedule.

Addressing the media in Chennai, school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyaozhi said the practical exams for all the board classes will be conducted from the beginning of February to the second week of March.

#TamilNadu School Education Department announces the Board Exam dates for classes 10, 11 and 12 students. Class 12 exams to be conducted between March 13 to April 3, 2023. #BoardExams @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/HF9CTl3HQ5 — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) November 7, 2022

The minister said around 8.8 lakh Class XII students, 8.5 lakh Class XI students and 10 lakh Class X students will be appearing for the exams in Tamil Nadu.

The minister asked the students to face the examinations confidently without any fear and requested the parents and other caretakers not to put pressure on the students.

He added there will be no reduction of syllabus this time unlike previous years and noted that in districts where holidays were declared due to the rain, the chief educational officers have been asked to coordinate with the schools to ensure that the missed classes are compensated for the students.

“All examinations will begin at 10 am and end at 1.15 pm. A total of 3,169 exam centres each for Classes XII and XI and 3,986 centres for the Class X board exams have been set up by the education department,” a statement released by the department said.