Survey: 87% of adults in Tamil Nadu have antibodies against Covid-19

Tamil Nadu’s health department said on Wednesday that 87 per cent of those above 18 years old in the state had antibodies against the coronavirus.

The findings are from a seroprevalence survey conducted in December 2021 by 1,076 teams of 30 members each who examined 32,245 people in the rural and urban areas of the state. Seroprevalence, or the number of persons in a population who test positive for the disease, was 32 per cent in November 2020, 29 per cent in April 2021 and 70 per cent in August 2021.

The data also shows that 68 per cent of those in the 11-18 age group and those who are unvaccinated also have antibodies against the virus.

3,971 new cases and 28 deaths

The state, meanwhile, recorded 3,971 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the overall tally to 34,24,476. With 28 deaths, the toll reached 37,837. As many as 16,473 people got discharged in the past 24 hours, leaving 77,607 active infections. The positivity rate remained less than four per cent.

Chennai continued to top the list of districts with 742 cases. It was followed by Coimbatore with 726 cases, Chengalpattu with 334, Tiruppur (245), Salem (212) and Erode (203), among other districts.

The neighbouring Union Territory of Puducherry logged 198 new coronavirus infections. The positive caseload is now 1,64,760. When a total of 2,322 samples were tested, the cases were spread across Puducherry (135), Karaikal (33), Yanam (24) and Mahe (6). The active caseload stood at 3,086. As many as 3,012 of the patients are in home quarantine.

Two people succumbed to the infection, raising the death toll to 1,955. The test positivity rate was 8.53 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.19 per cent and 96.94 per cent respectively.

As many as 15,50,093 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered—9,25,138 first doses, 6,14,879 second doses and 1,00,76 booster doses.

