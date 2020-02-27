Follow Us:
Thursday, February 27, 2020
Tamil actor lodges complaint against pizza delivery boy for sharing her number on ‘adult’ groups

The actor tweeted that the delivery agent was allegedly in an intoxicated state when he came to make the delivery at her house on February 9.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: February 27, 2020 4:11:32 pm
Gayatri Sai, Anjali, Mani Ratnam Gayatri Sai (left) with actor Kushboo (right). She was introduced by director Mani ratnam as a child artiste in the Tamil film Anjali. Image: Twitter/ @gainsai

Actor Gayatri Sai, who was introduced by director Mani Ratnam in the film Anjali, lodged a complaint with the Teynampet all-women police station on Wednesday after a delivery agent from a Domino’s pizza outlet in Chennai allegedly shared her number on several adult groups on WhatsApp.

Taking to Twitter to share her ordeal, the actor tweeted that a delivery agent from a Domino’s pizza outlet in Teynampet had delivered pizza to her house allegedly in an intoxicated state on February 9.

“I have numerous calls and WhatsApp which he has shared.” (sic) Gayatri tweeted.

Gayatri accused him of sharing her number of adult WhatsApp groups. She also shared a screenshot of messages exchanged between her and another person, who had presumably contacted her after her number was shared on a group.

On Thursday, the actress tweeted that the ADGP of the Chennai police had transferred the case to the all-women station at Teynampet.

Officials at the all-women station at Teynampet told Indianexpress.com that the pizza delivery agent has been detained and investigation is underway.

