Tamil actor lodges complaint against pizza delivery boy for sharing her number on ‘adult’ groups

Gayatri Sai (left) with actor Kushboo (right). She was introduced by director Mani ratnam as a child artiste in the Tamil film Anjali. Image: Twitter/ @gainsai Gayatri Sai (left) with actor Kushboo (right). She was introduced by director Mani ratnam as a child artiste in the Tamil film Anjali. Image: Twitter/ @gainsai

Actor Gayatri Sai, who was introduced by director Mani Ratnam in the film Anjali, lodged a complaint with the Teynampet all-women police station on Wednesday after a delivery agent from a Domino’s pizza outlet in Chennai allegedly shared her number on several adult groups on WhatsApp.

Taking to Twitter to share her ordeal, the actor tweeted that a delivery agent from a Domino’s pizza outlet in Teynampet had delivered pizza to her house allegedly in an intoxicated state on February 9.

“I have numerous calls and WhatsApp which he has shared.” (sic) Gayatri tweeted.

.@dominos_india guy delivered pizza at my place in Chennai in a intoxicated state on the 9th of feb and shared my number in adult groups and a complaint is pending since ur office is yet to speak to me . I have numerous calls and WhatsApp which he has shared .please be safe all pic.twitter.com/CehVmWwBkL — Gayatri Sai (@gainsai) February 26, 2020

Gayatri accused him of sharing her number of adult WhatsApp groups. She also shared a screenshot of messages exchanged between her and another person, who had presumably contacted her after her number was shared on a group.

.@dominos_india this is how he spread it through Whatsapp @TNPOLICE_HQ please help pic.twitter.com/xePh7QsiGo — Gayatri Sai (@gainsai) February 26, 2020

On Thursday, the actress tweeted that the ADGP of the Chennai police had transferred the case to the all-women station at Teynampet.

.@DrMRaviIPS1 commisioner called and said he is transferring the case to protection under women Sir. Hope other online apps do not share our numbers. Most of our orders these days are online. The complaint is lodged in Teynampet station sir https://t.co/0RiKZIo9es — Gayatri Sai (@gainsai) February 27, 2020

Officials at the all-women station at Teynampet told Indianexpress.com that the pizza delivery agent has been detained and investigation is underway.

