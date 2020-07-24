Tamil actors fined for entering restricted area in Kodaikanal

The officials are conducting an inquiry on whether actors Vimal and Soori had acquired E-pass to travel from Chennai and reach Kodaikanal in Dindigul district. The officials are conducting an inquiry on whether actors Vimal and Soori had acquired E-pass to travel from Chennai and reach Kodaikanal in Dindigul district.

Tamil actors Vimal and Soori have been fined Rs 2,000 each for entering a restricted forest area in Tamil Nadu’s Kodaikanal at a time when the entry of visitors to the tourist destination has been suspended for over three months now due to the coronavirus lockdown.

According to reports, the actors had landed at the popular tourist spot on July 17. They had visited the Berjiam lake without prior permission from forest officials. The incident came to light when photographs of them fishing surfaced on social media. Soon activists and residents of the town informed the forest officials and demanded action against them. A complaint was filed by one Mahendran, a resident of Pethuparai, with the deputy superintendent of police Aathmanaban, asking how the actors were allowed to enter the hill station in the lockdown period.

Kodaikanal district forest official Tejasvi said the actors have been fined Rs 2,000 each for entering a restricted area. “They have entered the lake with the help of a few staff members. They are temporary staff and there were no forest officials. Without the help of the staff members, the actors’ vehicle wouldn’t have been able to pass the gate at mori point. Both the actors have been fined Rs 2,000 rupees,” she told local reporters.

The officials are conducting an inquiry on whether actors Vimal and Soori had acquired e-pass to travel from Chennai to Kodaikanal in Dindigul district.

As per the latest reports, two temporary staff members have been suspended by the district forest department.

