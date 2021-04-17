Tamil actor suffers cardiac arrest, experts dismiss rumours of link to vaccine

Vivek was admitted to an ICU in a Chennai hospital. (Photo: Vivek/ Twitter)

Tamil actor Vivek suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday morning and is in critical condition. Soon after he fell sick, there were claims that his illness was linked to his receiving the Covid-19 vaccine, following which the Tamil Nadu Health Department was forced to call a press meet to dispel the rumours.

The private hospital in Chennai, where Vivek, 59, is being treated, said he suffered “an acute coronary syndrome with cardiogenic shock. This is a separate cardiac event. It may not be due to Covid vaccination”.

What led to the rumours linking the actor’s condition to the vaccine was a much publicised event on Thursday when he took Covaxin at the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital in the city.

Denying any links between his cardiac arrest and the vaccine shot he received, state Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said some 830 people were administered Covaxin at the same hospital on Thursday and all of them are fine.