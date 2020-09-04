Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: CMRL releases guidelines; masks, thermal screening mandatory

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has issued a set of guidelines for passengers ahead of resuming operations on September 7. The guidelines are in compliance with the Unlock 4 order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
READ | Chennai Metro services to restart from September 7: Here are the guidelines
According to the guidelines, train services will be operational from 8 am to 8 pm. The trains will run with a gap of five minutes during the peak hours (morning 08:30 am to 10:30 am and evening: 05:00 pm to 08:30 pm) and with a gap of 10 minutes during non-peak hours.
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 5,892 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the overall tally to 4,45,851. With 92 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll reached 7,608. In Chennai, 968 cases were reported which pushed the city’s overall tally to 1,38,724.
On Thursday, as many as 6,110 persons were discharged taking the number of recovered patients to 3,86,173. The active cases stood at 52,070.
The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has issued a set of guidelines for passengers ahead of resuming operations on September 7. The guidelines are in compliance with the Unlock 4 order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).
According to the guidelines, train services will be operational from 8 am to 8 pm. The Blue Line which connects Airport Metro and Washermanpet Metro Station will commence from September 7 while the Green Line, which connects St Thomas Mount and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro, will start functioning from September 9.
CMRL said all the trains and stations will be disinfected frequently for the safety and security of passengers. The platform management staff will be deployed at stations to ensure social distancing and safe de-boarding of passengers. Face masks are compulsory at all times in all CMRL premises.
CMRL said face masks, face shield, gloves, and medical PPE kits etc. will be arranged for frontline staff handling passengers. The passengers will be subjected to thermal screening at the entry gate. Symptomatic passengers or those having high temperature will not be allowed to use metro train services. Social sticker markings to be placed at all passenger moving/waiting areas at station premises.
Read more
A total of 85 flights will fly between Chennai and major cities today, with 43 departures and 42 arrivals scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.
Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 5,892 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the overall tally to 4,45,851. In Chennai, 968 cases were reported which pushed the city’s overall tally to 1,38,724.
Other neighbouring districts of Thiruvallur (258), Chengalpattu (378) and Kancheepuram (150) reported a total of 786 Covid-19 cases.
In Coimbatore and Cuddalore, cases continued to surge. 593 cases were reported in Coimbatore and 590 in Cuddalore.
Read more
Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 5,892 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the overall tally to 4,45,851. In Chennai, 968 cases were reported which pushed the city’s overall tally to 1,38,724.
With 92 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll reached 7,608. According to the health bulletin, nine persons died of Covid-19 without co-morbidities.
On Thursday, as many as 6,110 persons were discharged taking the number of recovered patients to 3,86,173. The active cases stood at 52,070. Of the 7,85,402 passengers who entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport, 6,406 have tested positive.
A total of 82,901 samples tests were done by RT-PCR yesterday. So far, 50,47,042 samples have been tested in Tamil Nadu.
Read more
Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.