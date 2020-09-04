scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 04, 2020
Top news
Live now

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: CMRL releases guidelines; masks, thermal screening mandatory

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown Latest News Live Updates: So far, 50,47,042 samples have been tested in Tamil Nadu.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai | Updated: September 4, 2020 10:31:09 am
chennai metro, chennai metro restart guidelines, metro restart guidelines, chennai metro restart safety guidelines, chennai metro timings, chennai metro rail limited, cmrl timing, chennai newsThe CMRL officials said the air conditioning in trains and stations shall be run following protocols prescribed by CPWD/ISHARE. (File)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has issued a set of guidelines for passengers ahead of resuming operations on September 7. The guidelines are in compliance with the Unlock 4 order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

READ | Chennai Metro services to restart from September 7: Here are the guidelines

According to the guidelines, train services will be operational from 8 am to 8 pm. The trains will run with a gap of five minutes during the peak hours (morning 08:30 am to 10:30 am and evening: 05:00 pm to 08:30 pm) and with a gap of 10 minutes during non-peak hours.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 5,892 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the overall tally to 4,45,851. With 92 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll reached 7,608. In Chennai, 968 cases were reported which pushed the city’s overall tally to 1,38,724.

On Thursday, as many as 6,110 persons were discharged taking the number of recovered patients to 3,86,173. The active cases stood at 52,070.

Live Blog

Tamil Nadu Coronavirus (COVID-19) Live Updates: Catch the latest news and updates in Chennai and other cities as we bring you live updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu, unlock 4 and more through the day. Also read Karnataka Bengaluru news

10:31 (IST)04 Sep 2020
Chennai metro releases guidelines for services from September 7

The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has issued a set of guidelines for passengers ahead of resuming operations on September 7. The guidelines are in compliance with the Unlock 4 order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to the guidelines, train services will be operational from 8 am to 8 pm. The Blue Line which connects Airport Metro and Washermanpet Metro Station will commence from September 7 while the Green Line, which connects St Thomas Mount and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Central Metro, will start functioning from September 9.

CMRL said all the trains and stations will be disinfected frequently for the safety and security of passengers. The platform management staff will be deployed at stations to ensure social distancing and safe de-boarding of passengers. Face masks are compulsory at all times in all CMRL premises.

CMRL said face masks, face shield, gloves, and medical PPE kits etc. will be arranged for frontline staff handling passengers. The passengers will be subjected to thermal screening at the entry gate. Symptomatic passengers or those having high temperature will not be allowed to use metro train services. Social sticker markings to be placed at all passenger moving/waiting areas at station premises.

Read more

10:00 (IST)04 Sep 2020
85 flights to fly between Chennai and major cities

A total of 85 flights will fly between Chennai and major cities today, with 43 departures and 42 arrivals scheduled at the Chennai International Airport.

09:29 (IST)04 Sep 2020
Chennai, Coimbatore, Cuddalore report highest cases among districts

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 5,892 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the overall tally to 4,45,851. In Chennai, 968 cases were reported which pushed the city’s overall tally to 1,38,724.

Other neighbouring districts of Thiruvallur (258), Chengalpattu (378) and Kancheepuram (150) reported a total of 786 Covid-19 cases.

In Coimbatore and Cuddalore, cases continued to surge. 593 cases were reported in Coimbatore and 590 in Cuddalore.

Read more

09:29 (IST)04 Sep 2020
5,892 fresh cases, 92 deaths reported in TN

Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 5,892 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the overall tally to 4,45,851. In Chennai, 968 cases were reported which pushed the city’s overall tally to 1,38,724.

With 92 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll reached 7,608. According to the health bulletin, nine persons died of Covid-19 without co-morbidities.

On Thursday, as many as 6,110 persons were discharged taking the number of recovered patients to 3,86,173. The active cases stood at 52,070. Of the 7,85,402 passengers who entered Tamil Nadu through various modes of transport, 6,406 have tested positive.

A total of 82,901 samples tests were done by RT-PCR yesterday. So far, 50,47,042 samples have been tested in Tamil Nadu.

Read more

09:26 (IST)04 Sep 2020
Welcome to today's live blog

Good morning!
Welcome to the live blog from Chennai where we bring to you the latest updates on COVID-19, lockdown in Tamil Nadu and more across Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Follow the blog to stay up to date with the state in real time.

Veeralakshmi said while her family was a bit hesitant about her profession initially, later they understood that this was what she wanted to do.

A BJP functionary has come up with ‘Modi Idli’ in Tamil Nadu’s Salem, in direct competition to the highly popular ‘Amma Idli’, which is served at Re 1.

READ | ‘Modi Idli’ to take on ‘Amma Idli’ in Tamil Nadu’s Salem

Mahesh, who is vice-president of the party’s propaganda cell, also rolled out an ad blitzkrieg with posters of the ‘Modi Idli’ coming up in several areas in Salem and some of them even plastered behind local autos. The idlis are priced at Rs 10 for four, according to the posters, which carry pictures of a beaming Prime Minister Modi and Mahesh.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Covid-19 wrap: 50 lakh RT-PCR tests conducted till date; SPB stable and responsive, says hospital

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Monday flagged off 118 new ambulances to strengthen the state’s emergency services amid the coronavirus pandemic. Driving one of ambulances in the fleet was 30-year-old Veeralakshmi, who also became the first woman ambulance pilot in the state.

READ | ‘I wanted to step out, help people’: Meet Veeralakshmi, first woman ambulance pilot in Tamil Nadu

Veeralakshmi got the job after serving as a call taxi driver for three years in Chennai. Hailing from Bodinayakanur in Theni, Veeralakshmi had completed her diploma in automobile engineering. After marriage, she moved to Chennai with her husband who had been serving as a taxi-driver for more than 10 years.

A mother of two, Veeralakshmi said after watching the entire country battling against the COVID-19 pandemic, she wanted to help the people. This prompted her to take up the job.

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus September 2, 3 Highlights

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd