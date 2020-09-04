Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus Live Updates: CMRL releases guidelines; masks, thermal screening mandatory

The CMRL officials said the air conditioning in trains and stations shall be run following protocols prescribed by CPWD/ISHARE. (File)

Tamil Nadu Chennai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has issued a set of guidelines for passengers ahead of resuming operations on September 7. The guidelines are in compliance with the Unlock 4 order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

According to the guidelines, train services will be operational from 8 am to 8 pm. The trains will run with a gap of five minutes during the peak hours (morning 08:30 am to 10:30 am and evening: 05:00 pm to 08:30 pm) and with a gap of 10 minutes during non-peak hours.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Friday reported 5,892 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the overall tally to 4,45,851. With 92 deaths reported in the past 24 hours, the death toll reached 7,608. In Chennai, 968 cases were reported which pushed the city’s overall tally to 1,38,724.

On Thursday, as many as 6,110 persons were discharged taking the number of recovered patients to 3,86,173. The active cases stood at 52,070.