Take steps to make Tamil official in Central govt offices: TN Minister

Tamil Nadu Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy on Sunday appealed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take steps to make Tamil official language in Central government offices and also allot funds for its development on par with Sanskrit.

The appeal comes in the backdrop of the Union Minister requesting the Tamil Nadu government to impart technical education in Tamil on Saturday.

“I urge him (Union Home Minister) that Tamil be made a compulsory language in the Central government-run Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools and also fill up posts of Tamil professors in the Jawaharlal Nehru University, which have been vacant for several years,” Ponmudy said in a statement here.

Responding to Shah’s request to impart technical education in Tamil, Ponmudy said such an initiative was already implemented by the DMK in the State 12 years ago.

“Kalaignar (the late chief minister M Karunanidhi) already implemented it in 2010 during the DMK regime. Tamil Nadu became the first State in the country to introduce civil and mechanical courses in Tamil at Anna University. It is still in practice even in colleges affiliated to that University,” the Minister said.

Measures were underway to have engineering and computer science courses in Tamil, he said.

On medical education, he said the government was now involved in introducing MBBS course in Tamil and a committee of three professors was formed in that regard.

Advertisement

“I request funds for the development of Tamil language on par with Sanskrit and take steps to make Tamil the official language in Central government offices,” Ponmudy said.

Shah, addressing during the 75th platinum jubilee celebrations of The India Cements Ltd, had appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to introduce Tamil as a medium of instruction in medical and technical education.