Take steps to abolish two key system in Sholingur temple: Madras HC

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department to take steps to do away with the existing nearly eight decade old practice of double key system in respect of the jewels and other valuables of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Sholingur in Ranipet district, one of the 108 Vaishnavite Divyadesams.

Justice R Suresh Kumar gave the direction recently while disposing of a writ petition from KKC Yogesh, who claimed himself as the ‘first theerthakar’ operating the double lock system and the first key holder in respect of the jewels and other valuables of the temple.

He sought to quash an advertisement issued by the Joint Commissioner of the HR&CE department on November 17 this year inviting applications for appointment of non-hereditary trustees to the temple in question.

After going through the records and listening to the arguments of the parties, the judge rejected the plea to quash the records relating to the advertisement.

However, the judge said that it is open to the petitioner to make his objections, if any, with regard to the manner in which the selection is made or against the persons to be selected and appointed as non-hereditary trustees pursuant to the impugned notification. The objections shall be filed by the petitioner if he desires to do so, to the Joint Commissioner. The JC, on receipt of the same, shall consider them objectively and take a decision in accordance with the provisions of the HR&CE Act, the judge said.