Sunday, August 21, 2022

Take action against schools running without recognition: HC

The judge said that if it is brought to the notice of the respondents (authorities) that schools are being run without recognition and without the DTCP approval in Salem district, they have to initiate legal action against those schools also, as is done for the petitioner-school.

Justice Abdul Quddhose gave a direction to this effect while entertaining a petition from a school in Salem district

The Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned to take action against the schools which are being run without recognition in Salem district in Tamil Nadu.
Justice Abdul Quddhose gave a direction to this effect while entertaining a petition from a school in Salem district.

The judge was passing interim orders on a petition from a school, represented by Kuppusamy, challenging the order dated August 2 this year of the authority calling upon the petitioner to shift its students to a near-by institution on the ground that the petitioner school is not having recognition and is also not having the approval of the Director of Town and Country Planning

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 07:32:38 am
Tamil Nadu registers 627 Covid-19 cases

