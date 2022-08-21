Take action against schools running without recognition: HC

The Madras High Court has directed the authorities concerned to take action against the schools which are being run without recognition in Salem district in Tamil Nadu.
Justice Abdul Quddhose gave a direction to this effect while entertaining a petition from a school in Salem district.
The judge said that if it is brought to the notice of the respondents (authorities) that schools are being run without recognition and without the DTCP approval in Salem district, they have to initiate legal action against those schools also, as is done for the petitioner-school.
The judge was passing interim orders on a petition from a school, represented by Kuppusamy, challenging the order dated August 2 this year of the authority calling upon the petitioner to shift its students to a near-by institution on the ground that the petitioner school is not having recognition and is also not having the approval of the Director of Town and Country Planning
Tamil Nadu registers 627 Covid-19 cases
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'
Landslides, flash flood kill 22, eight of family among them
May arrest me in 2-4 days, next election is Modi vs Kejriwal: Sisodia
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
The Story of a Reclusive Dancer: Roshan Kumari, who once lit up the world of Kathak
How India has always distributed revdis as an act of benevolence and inclusivity
Movie halls, popcorn & The End
CBI begins questioning in Delhi excise policy probe, prepares more summons
May arrest me in 2-4 days, next election is Modi vs Kejriwal: Sisodia
Shame
Tamils & the many wars of Independence, pre-1857
Release of 11 Bilkis Bano convicts: NHRC to discuss on Monday
P Chidambaram writes: Wish honourable PM will say
What India needs at 75: A museum of untouchability
If dreams have wings, houses can move: A farmer and a highway
Express in Kabul: ‘Will I be illiterate?’