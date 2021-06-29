C Sylendra Babu appointed new Tamil Nadu DGP, to take charge on July 1

C Sylendra Babu a 1987-batch IPS officer, will take charge as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Tamil Nadu from July 1. He will replace J K Tripathy, who is set to retire from service at the end of this month.

The Union Public Service Commission had on Monday convened an empanelment meeting in New Delhi on June 28 in which several senior officials from the state and the Centre took part. The panel had reportedly recommended the names of three IPS officers suitable for the post.

The government on Tuesday said that Babu has been chosen as the next DGP.

Who is C Sylendra Babu, the new DGP of Tamil Nadu?

Born on June 5, 1962 at Kuzhithurai village in Kanniyakumari district, Babu belonged to the 1987 batch of IPS.

After completing a graduation course from Agricultural College and Research Institute in Madurai, he did his post-graduation from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore. He later obtained a Bachelor of Law and an MA degree in Population Studies from the Annamalai University. He was also awarded a PhD by the University of Madras for this thesis on missing children

Sylendra Babu started out as an assistant superintendent of police in Gobichettipalayam in 1989. He was promoted to the rank of an SP in 1992 and served in many places, including Dindigul, Cuddalore and Kancheepuram. He also worked as the DC of Adyar in Chennai in 2000.

The officer was promoted as DIG in 2001 and served as JC in the North and South Zone in Chennai. In 2010, he was appointed as the Commissioner of Coimbatore.

In 2012, he was promoted to the rank of an ADGP and served in Coastal Security Guard, Law and Order.

In 2017, he was made the ADGP (IG of Prisons). Thereafter, in 2019, he was promoted to the rank of the DGP, Railways in Chennai.

Babu has won several prestigious awards, including the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2005, the President’s Police Medal for distinguished service in 2013 and the Chief Minister’s Medal for excellence in public service in 2019.

He has authored more than 10 books in English and Tamil, which include You too can become IPS officer, A guide to Health and Happiness, Udalinai Urithi Sei and Unakul oru Thalaivan.

An avid fitness enthusiast, Babu had represented the state and the country in several swimming and marathon competitions. He regularly uploads videos on fitness on social media and has also delivered motivational talks at various educational institutes.