Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Suspended DMK men arrested for misbehaving with policewoman

The police arrested the two after examining CCTV footage of the incident that occurred on December 31 at a public meeting got up here by the DMK to commemorate the birth centenary of party leader K Anbazhagan.

The woman constable raised an alarm when the two men allegedly misbehaved. Her colleagues caught the two. The police were then met with resistance from other workers of the DMK.

Two DMK functionaries have been arrested for allegedly misbehaving with a woman police constable, said police on Wednesday.

The action on S Pravin and C Ekambaram was taken for violating party rules and bringing disrepute to it.

The police arrested the two after examining CCTV footage of the incident that occurred on December 31 at a public meeting got up here by the DMK to commemorate the birth centenary of party leader K Anbazhagan.

The woman constable raised an alarm when the two men allegedly misbehaved. Her colleagues caught the two. The police were then met with resistance from other workers of the DMK.

However, the victim preferred a complaint, but withdrew it after the two apologised. The Tamil Nadu administration came under criticism from the Opposition parties, particulary the AIADMK and BJP.

Chief of BJP unit of the State K Annamalai accused the State government of being in “deep slumber” and tweeted “…what’s disgusting is that the DMK men ganged up and stopped police from arresting those two individuals.” The
episode caused an embarrassment leading to the DMK leadership announcing the suspension of Pravin and Ekambaram.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 18:55 IST
