scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 14, 2022

Surana group sets up international school at outlay of over Rs 100 crore

"With a total investment of over Rs 100 crore in the school's infrastructure and facilities, the Surana Foundation aims to make quality education accessible to everyone, regardless of their income," a press release said.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 14, 2022 7:41:36 am
"Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, design laboratories including laser cutting and printing capabilities, the school provides ample opportunities to explore their interests," the release said. (Representational image)

Surana group of institutions on Saturday announced inking a pact with US-based High Tech high school, to set up an international school in the city, at an investment of over Rs 100 crore.

Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy in the presence of Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand, High Tech international school, San Diego, founding director, Brett W Peterson unveiled a plaque marking the inauguration of the new international school, here recently.

“With a total investment of over Rs 100 crore in the school’s infrastructure and facilities, the Surana Foundation aims to make quality education accessible to everyone, regardless of their income,” a press release said.

“Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, design laboratories including laser cutting and printing capabilities, the school provides ample opportunities to explore their interests,” the release said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Express Sunday Story: The Bihar HandshakePremium
Express Sunday Story: The Bihar Handshake
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJPPremium
Inside Track: Outfoxing BJP
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?Premium
Tavleen Singh writes: Has India changed enough?
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...Premium
Rushdie attack: Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over y...

Tamil Nadu is a leading state in the country, with 53 per cent of students taking up higher education, Ponmudy noted.

“We should mainly focus on incorporating international standards in our education system to achieve great success.” he was quoted as saying in the release.

Surana schools Correspondent, Anand Surana said, “We have made a conscious decision to get away from the typical Indian school model. The school’s innovative curriculum is designed to revolutionise the way students learn by focusing on project-based learning and inter disciplinary collaboration.”

Advertisement

“We intend for this school to provide students with an exceptional learning experience. Any new technology being adopted for education in America or Europe is likely to be implemented here at Surana High Tech,” he said.

The school would be staffed by experienced expatriate teachers and has been designed to be on par with the international schools.

More from Chennai

The school currently has up to class 5 and plans to offer high school courses from next academic year, the release added.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 14-08-2022 at 07:41:36 am

Most Popular

1

Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'

2

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rushdie told German magazine his life is now 'relatively normal'

3

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

4

Chandigarh University, NID Foundation create world record for ‘largest human image of waving national flag’

5

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rushdie told German magazine his life is now ‘relatively normal’

Featured Stories

Bhai, are you listening?
Bhai, are you listening?
25 yrs of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
25 yrs of Indo-Naga talks: In search of a destination
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 ...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
Ban on ‘mass conversion’, 10-yr jail: Ahead of HP polls, BJP govt passes ...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
HashtagPolitics: RSS social media display picture now national flag, Cong...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Rushdie’s attacker
Hadi Matar

Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Rushdie’s attacker

'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
China’s ambassador to India

'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'

Final joints in place in world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab

Final joints in place in world’s highest railway bridge over Chenab

Three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader

Three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader

Premium
Open to self-regulatory body; want to see diversity, start-ups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar
On 'Big Tech'

Open to self-regulatory body; want to see diversity, start-ups: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Let’s cry after mixed doubles match: How Sharath Kamal comforted Sreeja after loss
Commonwealth Games

Let’s cry after mixed doubles match: How Sharath Kamal comforted Sreeja after loss

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

Dalit boy dies; kin say assaulted for touching ‘upper caste water’

Red Fort to reopen after Independence Day with a new addition — its own restaurant

Red Fort to reopen after Independence Day with a new addition — its own restaurant

How Old Delhi sweet shops played a role in country’s freedom struggle

How Old Delhi sweet shops played a role in country’s freedom struggle

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 14: Latest News
Advertisement