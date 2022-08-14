Surana group sets up international school at outlay of over Rs 100 crore

August 14, 2022 7:41:36 am
Surana group of institutions on Saturday announced inking a pact with US-based High Tech high school, to set up an international school in the city, at an investment of over Rs 100 crore.
Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy in the presence of Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand, High Tech international school, San Diego, founding director, Brett W Peterson unveiled a plaque marking the inauguration of the new international school, here recently.
“With a total investment of over Rs 100 crore in the school’s infrastructure and facilities, the Surana Foundation aims to make quality education accessible to everyone, regardless of their income,” a press release said.
“Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, design laboratories including laser cutting and printing capabilities, the school provides ample opportunities to explore their interests,” the release said.
Subscriber Only Stories
Tamil Nadu is a leading state in the country, with 53 per cent of students taking up higher education, Ponmudy noted.
“We should mainly focus on incorporating international standards in our education system to achieve great success.” he was quoted as saying in the release.
Surana schools Correspondent, Anand Surana said, “We have made a conscious decision to get away from the typical Indian school model. The school’s innovative curriculum is designed to revolutionise the way students learn by focusing on project-based learning and inter disciplinary collaboration.”
“We intend for this school to provide students with an exceptional learning experience. Any new technology being adopted for education in America or Europe is likely to be implemented here at Surana High Tech,” he said.
The school would be staffed by experienced expatriate teachers and has been designed to be on par with the international schools.
The school currently has up to class 5 and plans to offer high school courses from next academic year, the release added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rushdie told German magazine his life is now 'relatively normal'
Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening
Chandigarh University, NID Foundation create world record for ‘largest human image of waving national flag’
'Taiwan an internal question for Beijing, different from LAC issue'
Let’s cry after mixed doubles match: How Sharath Kamal comforted Sreeja after loss
Latest News
Beef biryani stalls emerge at Chennai food fest
Lakes of Bengaluru: Rejuvenated in 2017, Kowdenahalli lake is once again in dire need of attention
Know Your City: Meese Thimmaiah – Bengaluru’s beloved cop who became its traffic police mascot
Union Minister Sonowal inaugurates new head quarters for CCRS in Chennai
Chennai power cut today: Parts of Chennai to face power cut today, here’s the full list
How childhood friends and stories of Partition rekindle a hope and make us determined to blur the lines that divide us
As India turns 75, a look-back at the defining cultural moments that shaped it
Missing now in India’s constitutional journey: parliamentary activism
SGPC protests in Punjab, Haryana to demand release of Sikh prisoners
When Akal Takht issued an edict for military training
‘Azadi sasti nahi mili…but colour of rulers changed from white to brown’
Canada’s high study visa rejection rate and why it may shoot up