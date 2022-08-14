Surana group sets up international school at outlay of over Rs 100 crore

Surana group of institutions on Saturday announced inking a pact with US-based High Tech high school, to set up an international school in the city, at an investment of over Rs 100 crore.

Minister for Higher Education K Ponmudy in the presence of Hinduja Group Chairman Gopichand, High Tech international school, San Diego, founding director, Brett W Peterson unveiled a plaque marking the inauguration of the new international school, here recently.

“With a total investment of over Rs 100 crore in the school’s infrastructure and facilities, the Surana Foundation aims to make quality education accessible to everyone, regardless of their income,” a press release said.

“Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, design laboratories including laser cutting and printing capabilities, the school provides ample opportunities to explore their interests,” the release said.

Tamil Nadu is a leading state in the country, with 53 per cent of students taking up higher education, Ponmudy noted.

“We should mainly focus on incorporating international standards in our education system to achieve great success.” he was quoted as saying in the release.

Surana schools Correspondent, Anand Surana said, “We have made a conscious decision to get away from the typical Indian school model. The school’s innovative curriculum is designed to revolutionise the way students learn by focusing on project-based learning and inter disciplinary collaboration.”

“We intend for this school to provide students with an exceptional learning experience. Any new technology being adopted for education in America or Europe is likely to be implemented here at Surana High Tech,” he said.

The school would be staffed by experienced expatriate teachers and has been designed to be on par with the international schools.

The school currently has up to class 5 and plans to offer high school courses from next academic year, the release added.