Supreme Court orders release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict A G Perarivalan

The Supreme Court Wednesday ordered the release of A G Perarivalan, one of the life convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.
Perarivalan alias Arivu was 19-years-old when he was arrested on June 11, 1991. He was accused of having bought two 9-volt ‘Golden Power’ battery cells for Sivarasan, the LTTE man who masterminded the conspiracy. The batteries were used in the bomb that killed Rajiv Gandhi on May 21 that year.
Perarivalan was sentenced to death in May 1999 after being held guilty. In 2014, his sentence and that of two others were commuted to life.
