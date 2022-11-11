scorecardresearch
‘Magizhichi’ says Nalini’s counsel on Supreme Court verdict

"The SC verdict is a reminder that Governor must act on Cabinet recommendation and release the prisoners," he said and cited the Maru Ram versus Union of India judgment of the apex court to support his point.

Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan (File)

The decision of the Supreme Court to release six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case is a thing of joy, her counsel, P Pugalenthi said on Friday.

“Magizhchi” the advocate said when his reaction was sought on the release ordered by the apex court. The Tamil word denotes a state of joy or jubilation and happiness.

“The SC verdict is a reminder that Governor must act on Cabinet recommendation and release the prisoners,” he told PTI and cited the Maru Ram versus Union of India judgment of the apex court to support his point.

More from Chennai

The previous AIADMK government had in September 2018 recommended to the then TN Governor Banwarilal Purohit, the release of all seven convicts in the high profile assassination case. One of the seven, Perarivalan, was freed by the Supreme Court earlier this year.

