Supreme Court dismisses OPS plea, says sealing party office has consequences in democracy

Stating that attaching the office of a political party has “extraordinarily far-reaching consequences…in a democracy”, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by former Tamil Nadu CM O Paneerselvam.

Paneerselvam had challenged Madras High Court’s order directing de-sealing of the AIADMK office and handing over the keys to rival Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

“You shall also bear in mind that attaching the office of a political party has extraordinarily far-reaching consequences. In a democracy, you are then not allowing a political party to effectively function,” a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hima Kohli said, upholding the HC order of July 20.

On July 11, supporters of the two leaders clashed after a general council meeting expelled Paneerselvam. An official attached the property following the clash. Both leaders challenged this before HC, which set aside the order.