scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 04, 2022

SC sets aside Madras HC order of CBI probe against ex-Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami in corruption case

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli asked the high court to decide the complaint against Palaniswami without being influenced by earlier observations or orders passed in this matter.

By: PTI | Chennai |
August 4, 2022 7:30:41 am
AIADMK, Chennai news, SC on EPSAIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (File)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a Madras High Court order of a CBI probe into allegations of corruption against then Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami in awarding contracts in the state highways department.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli asked the high court to decide the complaint against Palaniswami without being influenced by earlier observations or orders passed in this matter.

Also Read |Will discuss OPS’ plea to change judge in AIADMK civil suit case: Madras HC

The high court, after taking note of the plea of DMK leader R S Bharathi against Palaniswami, had in October 2018 passed the order transferring the probe on his complaint of tender irregularities to CBI for “fair, reasonable and transparent probe”.

Palaniswami moved the top court against the high court order which was stayed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruitsPremium
India set for Agnipath, worry in Nepal over Gorkha recruits
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliancePremium
Concern in Delhi over not being part of US-led critical minerals alliance
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tiedPremium
Who will bell revadi cat? EC to Niti, Finance to RBI, why hands tied
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshufflePremium
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the DMK leader, said he did not want a CBI probe and would rather seek an impartial investigation.

“Let the high court examine the (inquiry) report. Without going into the details of the matter, we request the high court to look into the reports submitted there and pass an appropriate order after examining the report…We set aside all the observations that will not come in the way of the fresh consideration of the matter,” the bench said.

Also Read |A brown knight in a veshti, here’s how Chess Olympiad’s mascot ‘Thambi’ was created

Bharathi had filed the petition in the high court accusing Palaniswami of misusing his official position to allot various road construction projects to companies owned by his relatives and others.

Palaniswami had contended the high court wrongly passed the order without issuing him a notice and providing him an opportunity to defend himself.

More from Chennai

The DMK leader had sought a direction to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to register a case against the former chief minister. The DVAC had given a clean chit to Palaniswami.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 04-08-2022 at 07:30:41 am

Most Popular

1

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

2

Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'

3

Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, Live Updates: Hours after Pelosi visit, 27 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defence zone

4

Day after raids at Herald House, Young Indian office sealed by ED

5

Centre withdraws Data Protection Bill, to bring in new legislation

Featured Stories

August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
August 4, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Press Bill Passed
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Supriya Chaudhuri writes: Who failed West Bengal's students?
Explained: Who will be the next leader of al-Qaeda, and how will he be ch...
Explained: Who will be the next leader of al-Qaeda, and how will he be ch...
Explained: First grain cargo ship has left Ukraine since war began — how ...
Explained: First grain cargo ship has left Ukraine since war began — how ...
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm
Behind flaring of Manipur ADC Bill row, widening hills, valley chasm
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle
This I-Day, to secure skies over Red Fort, Delhi Police enlist local help: Keep kite-flying on hold

This I-Day, to secure skies over Red Fort, Delhi Police enlist local help: Keep kite-flying on hold

ED seals Young Indian office; Congress says ‘under siege’
National Herald case

ED seals Young Indian office; Congress says ‘under siege’

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

Cannot evict people with bulldozer at doorstep without notice: Delhi HC

How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift 113 kg on her way to CWG gold
Explained

How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift 113 kg on her way to CWG gold

Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

Gadkari ‘guarantees’ US-like roads in India by 2024

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi, Modi
Delhi Confidential

In maiden RS speech, PT Usha mentions two PMs - Indira Gandhi, Modi

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

After Partha expulsion, Abhishek imprint on Bengal Cabinet reshuffle

Premium
Need committee to look at freebies issue, suggest measures: Supreme Court

Need committee to look at freebies issue, suggest measures: Supreme Court

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

The sidelined Thackerays now emerge out of the cold, get a warm Shinde welcome

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 04: Latest News
Advertisement