Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Sudden rain lashes Chennai, heavy showers predicted in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

Water-logging caused traffic jams in some parts of Chennai city. Moderate thunderstorms with intense rainfall may occur in Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts in the next few hours.

Chennai and its neighboring areas witnessed a sudden spell of intense rainfall for a few hours Thursday. Water-logging caused traffic jams in some areas and netizens took to social media to share pictures and videos of rainfall in the city.

Suburban areas like Poonamalle, Avadi, Kundrathur, Kaatupakkam, and other areas including Porur, Ambattur, Tambaram, and Mogappair witnessed some sharp spell of rain.

According to the latest bulletin from the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai, moderate thunderstorms with intense rain spells are likely to occur in some areas of Thiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts in the next one to three hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain over some areas of Tamil Nadu and adjoining Puducherry for the next five days.

The forecast for five days

Day 1 (25.08.2022): Light to moderate rain in many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Salem, Namakkal, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, delta districts (Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai) of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal.

Day 2 (26.08.2022): Light to moderate rain in many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Thenkasi, Tirupattur and Vellore districts of Tamil Nadu.

Day 3 (27.08.2022): Light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu in many places.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and delta districts (Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, and Mayiladuthurai) of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Day 4 (28.08.2022): Light to moderate rain in many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal area.

Isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Erode, Tirupattur, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchirapalli, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Cuddalore and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to experience heavy rain.

Day 5 (29.08.2022): Light to moderate rain at many places with isolated thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Thenkasi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Karur, Madurai, Sivagangai, Perambalur, Ariyalur and Cuddalore districts of Tamil Nadu will experience heavy showers.

First published on: 25-08-2022 at 05:29:34 pm
