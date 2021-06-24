Suburban trains to resume services in Chennai from tomorrow: Who are allowed to travel

All passengers have been requested to follow the Covid-19 protocols issued by the state and Union government.

In line with the Covid-19 lockdown relaxations announced by the Tamil Nadu government, the Southern Railways Thursday informed that the suburban train services will resume in Chennai from June 25.

To avoid crowding of people, the Southern Railways has classified passengers into different categories, resulting in a change in the travel pattern. While women and children below 12 years are allowed to board the trains anytime, there are certain restrictions for male passengers.

Category 1: Staff of State/Central governments/PSUs/High Court and other courts/Staff of private sector and other sectors with permission letter and ID cards.

Travel Pattern: They are allowed to travel round the clock. Single/Return and seasonal journey tickets will be issued to them.

Category 2: Passengers with a reserved ticket in a Mail/Express train either travelling back to their home or any other place after completing a journey by Mail/Express train or travelling from their home or any other place to a railway station for boarding the train.

Travel Pattern: This category is allowed to travel round the clock. Only a single journey ticket will be issued to them.

Category 3: Women passengers travelling for any purposes/ children below 12 years only when accompanied by a lady passenger

Travel Pattern: They are allowed to travel round the clock. Single/Return and seasonal journey tickets will be issued to them.

Category 4: Male passengers not falling in category 1 and 2

Travel Pattern: They are allowed to travel only during non-peak hours (from early hours of the day to 07:00 in the morning, 09:30 to 16:30 and from 19:00 to the closing hours of the day) and only a single journey ticket will be issued to them.

All passengers have been requested to follow the Covid-19 protocols issued by the state and Union government. They have been directed not to enter the station premises without a mask. Anyone found without a mask will be fined Rs 500.

Passengers have also been asked not to crowd while boarding and de-boarding trains. Those having tested positive for Covid-19 or exhibit symptoms like fever and cough have been requested to refrain from travelling.

The schedule of the suburban trains and timings in various routes are set to be intimated soon by the Southern Railways.